UN rejects intimidation of Lula’s lawyers and sends

Lawyers cannot be attacked to defend their clients, according to the Human Rights Commission, Special Proceedings of the United Nations (UN), published on Wednesday (21). The statement concerned illegal acts that Judge Marcelo Bretas of the 7th Federal Criminal Court of Rio de Janeiro found on September 9 against lawyers Roberto Teixeira and Cristiano Zanin Martins Silva in the case of the Lava Jato Surgery. On that occasion, Bretas ordered the execution of 75 search and seizure warrants, affecting both the lawyers’ homes and offices.

Read also: Zanin denies the motivation of the judge who approved the action of the PF: “Associated with Bolsonaro”

The UN notice reports on Monday (19) the transmission of a letter from the Special Rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers, Diego García-Sayán, asking the Brazilian government for clarification, which has not yet responded. Special rapporteurs are part of the so-called special procedures of the Human Rights Council, the largest group of independent experts in the UN human rights system.

Below is the full United Nations statement:

A UN expert (Diego García-Sayán) today (21st) criticized the intimidation of lawyers defending former Brazilian President Luis Inácio Lula da Silva and urged Brazil to ensure that its courts treat everyone equally.

“I am alarmed by the obvious strategy of some prosecutors and judges to intimidate lawyers for their work, especially when they defend politicians,” said Diego García-Sayán, special rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers. (Editor’s note: Garcia-Sayán sent a letter on Monday 19th asking for clarification from the Brazilian government, which has not yet been commented on.)

“It appears that lawyers Roberto Teixeira and Cristiano Zanin Martins have been targeted as part of this coordinated strategy.” Martins and Teixeira defend the ex-president in the case of the “Lava Jato” operation.

Martins ‘home and both lawyers’ offices were searched on September 9 under search and seizure warrants issued by Judge Marcelo Bretas, investigating magistrate at the 7th Federal Criminal Court of Rio de Janeiro. He also issued search and seizure warrants against several other lawyers and law firms in connection with the investigation of “Lava Jato”.

“The spectacular way the police carried out the searches – with extensive coverage of previously notified journalists – appears to be part of a strategy aimed at discrediting lawyers in front of their peers, clients and the public,” said García-Sayán.

On the same day, the prosecutor responsible for the “Lava Jato” investigation filed a criminal complaint against Martins and Teixeira. The next day, Judge Bretas froze the bank accounts of the two lawyers and the accounts of his law firm. The Federal Court of Justice examines the legality of search and seizure procedures as well as legal proceedings.

“Lawyers and lawyers should not be attacked in order to serve the interests of their clients,” said García-Sayán. “Everyone has the right to be represented, and attorneys should not be identified with their clients based on the performance of their professional duties or client causes.”

García-Sayán called on the Brazilian authorities “to take all appropriate measures to ensure that lawyers and attorneys can perform their professional functions without intimidation, obstruction, harassment or undue interference”.

He also reminded Brazil of the imperative that judges be impartial and noted Judge Breta’s alleged links with political authorities, including President Jair Bolsonaro. On September 17th, the special committee of the Federal Regional Court of the 2nd Region decided by an overwhelming majority – with 12 to 1 votes – that the judge’s open support for the Brazilian President was incompatible with his professional obligations. The Brazilian Bar Association had initiated disciplinary proceedings against the judge for his ties to the president.

“The judges should not put themselves in a position where their independence or impartiality can be called into question,” said García-Sayán. “In order to maintain public confidence in the judicial system, judges must refrain from any political activity that might affect their independence or the appearance of impartiality.”

“Impartiality is essential for the judicial function to be properly carried out,” said García-Sayán.

The UN rapporteur has been in contact with the Brazilian government about his concerns. The government reported that the Special Rapporteur’s letter had been properly forwarded to the relevant authorities.

By the time this text was finalized, the Brazilian government had not issued any comments.

Edition: Rogério Jordão