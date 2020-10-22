Underfloor Heating Market 2020 | Top Key Players Analysis, Trends By 2026

The rising demands for reliable and efficient heating systems are expected to have a perpetual effect on underfloor heating market share, owing to its profitability landscape. Alongside, there have been a plethora of stringent regulatory compliances emphasizing on green building construction as well as the technological advancements combined with general R&D, that have fostered underfloor heating market trends.

Further, the initiatives undertaken by the manufacturers on the introduction of sustainable electric and hydronic variants have supplemented the industry outlook. According to reports by U.S Bureau of economic analysis, in FY 2018, the US household disposable income was recorded at over USD 16,198, which was over USD 733 higher than that recorded in 2017. The aforementioned statistics provide a clear scenario of the rising trend of installing energy efficient heating systems.

A paradigm shift towards the clean energy technologies alongside extreme weather conditions is likely to enhance the global underfloor heating market size, propelling the industry to chart a lucrative roadmap in the projected time period.

Mounting product demands on account of comfortable heating and virtually invisible deployment will augment the application in various commercial, residential and the industrial sectors. The global underfloor heating market size has been flourishing substantially over the recent years owing to the ongoing expansion of the commercial as well as the residential properties.

The elevating pollution has resulted in the enforcement of several building regulations, mandating the installation of low emission heating systems in the residential as well as commercial sectors.

Massive underfloor heating systems deployment in residential sectors

The growth of residential sector of underfloor heating market can be aptly credited to the exponentially rising rates of energy consumption and heating systems among the masses.

Escalating population and extreme climate call for an urgent need of underfloor heating system deployment in the residential sector accounting to the substantial drop in installation time and cost. Additionally, the increasing household heating demand with widespread deployment across kitchen and bathroom spaces would foster the business dynamics.

Robust demand from commercial sector

In parallel with the residential sector, the commercial segment is likely to develop as a lucrative growth ground for underfloor heating market.

The extensive demand for the heating systems from various commercial sectors such as the healthcare, educational institutions, offices, retail, logistics and transportation are predicted to provide significant impetus to the overall electric underfloor heating market outlook.

Low carbon emission demand from industrial sector

Due to higher amounts of carbon emissions released out of the factories and manufacturing facilities on account of the traditional heating systems, the sector calls for a system which can lower down the emission whilst providing energy efficiency to the industries worldwide.

According to reports, in the span of over 5 years from 2005 to 2010, the carbon emissions from the industrial sector have grown at a considerable percentage, specifically across the Asian continent.

Reportedly, an underfloor heating system operates in a similar manner as the conventional radiator heating system. The radiators are placed inside the room with the hot water running through the pipes cast in the foundation under the floor that eventually heat up the larger floor area alongside reducing the harmful greenhouse gas emissions from the industries.

Considering the massive penetration of these systems globally, the competitive landscape of underfloor heating market is obvious to be dynamic. In a bid to sustain the market position, the industry players, such as Uponor, Siemens, Danfoss, Honeywell, and others, are anticipated to adopt numerous strategies and reforms as their key growth strategies.

