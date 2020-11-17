Underwater Camera Market by Trends, Key Players, Driver, Segmentation, Forecast to 2026

Growing interest of consumers in recreational scuba diving and other related activities is slated to proliferate global underwater camera market in the forthcoming years.

Likewise, rapid adoption of the underwater camera system in the research activities related to ecology and marine geology will further amplify industry expansion over the forecast spell. Underwater cameras are gaining widespread acceptance owing to myriad benefits, such as the ability to capture high-quality pictures. These devices also support the educational institutes and researchers in assessing underwater habitats, species, as well as the impacts of human intervention on the marine ecosystem.

The demand for underwater camera is expected to remain high in North America, due to the increasing adventure enthusiasts and destinations, coupled with the shifting preferences towards water sports including rafting and scuba diving.

Compact cameras are increasingly being used to capture high-quality photos in diverse subaquatic conditions. Beginners in snorkelling and diving prefer compact cameras owing to their competitive pricing. These cameras are relatively affordable than mirrorless cameras or DSLRs. Due to its compact body, the camera offers improved portability in underwater photography.

Travelers nowadays are also inclining towards compact cameras owing to its easy to carry and lightweight features. It ensures a hassle-free checkout process at airports. Besides, compact cameras that come with smaller sensors also offer more depth of field. For example, in 2020, GoPro launched its newer model of GoPro Hero 9 that comes with a selfie screen, 14.7 MP video stills and 5K video options. GoPro is equipped to handle the harshest of environments with ease.

Rapid expansion of the tourism sector in countries like Singapore, Japan and Taiwan could boost the Asia Pacific underwater camera market growth. Estimates suggest that the regional market could register 12% CAGR during the analysis period. These countries are offering attractive opportunities for scuba diving enthusiasts. While federal organizations in Australia and Japan are implementing high-performance water-proof cameras to study marine life.

