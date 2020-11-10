Underwater Connectors Market Research Report: Know industry Dynamics, Opportunities and Risks 2026

With the rise in demand for fossil fuels, the global underwater connectors market will witness a sizeable transformation in the years to come. Investment in deep-sea explorations for new reservoirs & surveys as well as raising defense budget for expanding the naval fleet will proliferate the development of underwater connectors market. The industry expansion is likely to be further bolstered with the increasing penetration of cybersecurity and the consistent spate of deep-sea mining and oil & gas exploration projects.

The rising deployment of advanced technologies has been leaving an impact on practically every industrial sector. In this context, for instance, advancements in laser sintering and 3D printing manufacturing process are helping produce more reliable connectors for underwater applications. The usage of raw materials including Inconel and Glass-Filled Epoxy assist the underwater connectors to maintain changes in temperature or pressure.

Major companies partaking in the industry share are primarily focusing on R&D activities in order to reduce weight and size of electro-optic connectors. These companies are also focusing on optimizing the efficiency of underwater connectors by using in-house environment testing capabilities. Prominent companies operating in the underwater connectors market are also designing high performance products for industries such as oil and gas and the like.

Technological advancements in underwater connector manufacturing are thus contributing to the popularity of the product across the globe. In recent times, there has been a growing inclination towards unmanned underwater vehicles, specifically for military and commercial applications. Taking note of the same, companies are working toward tapping technology and coming up with advanced underwater connectors.

For instance, Norway-based startup uSEA is reportedly developing an innovative system for underwater applications called ULARS. The system will be used in AUVs and includes an inductive connector technology for charging batteries and transferring data.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Underwater Connectors Market. They are as follows:

Amphenol Corporation, Baker Hughes (GE Company LLC.), Birns Aquamate LLC, BIRNS, Inc., C.R. Encapsulation Limited, DWTEK CO. Ltd., Eaton Corporation, Fischer Connectors SA, Gisma Steckverbinder GMBH, Glenair, Inc, Hydro Group PLC., Lemo S.A, Marshall Underwater Industries, Inc., MacArtney Group, OneSubsea (Schlumberger Limited), Scorpion Oceanics Ltd, Seacon Group, Souriau, Teledyne Marine (Teledyne Technologies Inc.)

Increasing investments to develop state-of-the-art high speed data transfer and networking systems are likely to drive underwater connectors market from telecommunications segment. For instance, China is planning to invest USD 180 billion in 5G technology which will account for 50% of investments in the APAC 5G space by the year 2025.

Furthermore, various telecom companies worldwide are speculated to invest a total of USD 300 billion in infrastructure development for next-gen networks. As the telecom firms continue to pour capital in 5G and other networking technologies, the demand for underwater connectors is bound to increase.

