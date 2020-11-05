Unemployed: After relativizing the rape, Constantino loses more

Another three media confirmed on Thursday (5) that they had fired the economist Rodrigo Constantino. Correio do Povo, Rádio Guaíba and Record announced the removal of the boslonier, who caused a stir on social networks after declaring he could not report the rapist on his own daughter.

The statement was made while the commentator analyzed the case of influencer Mariana Ferrer, who accused businessman André Aranha of rape at a nightclub in Jurerê Internacional, Santa Catarina.

“When my daughter comes home – and I give her a good education so that doesn’t happen – and I come home and say she went to a party and said, Dad, I was raped. I will speak to give myself the circumstances. [E ela diz] I went to a party with me and three friends. There were 18 men, we drank a lot. And I saw two guys. I slept there and was abused. She’ll be ugly grounded. And I’m not going to report this guy to the police. I’m going to give my daughter a sperm because something went wrong there. And I must have been wrong that she did that, “he said.

On the same day, São Paulo radio announced the economist’s dismissal. “Jovem Pan makes it clear that he strongly opposes all content that is published on personal channels and presented live. We affirm that the opinions of our commentators are independent and do not necessarily reflect the opinion of Grupo Jovem Pan. In the case of Mariana Ferrer, we defend that the victim should not be held responsible for the actions of her attacker. “

In a joint note today, it was Correio do Povo, Record and Rádio Guaíba’s turn to publicly fire the economists. “In the light of the latest facts and in line with the decision of Grupo Record, Rádio Guaíba and the newspaper Correio do Povo have decided to terminate the contract with the columnist Rodrigo Constantino, who was taking up weekly spots on the radio and in the newspaper.”

Constantino has been trying for the past 24 hours to justify what he said and hold the company’s advertisers responsible for his resignation. The journalist only has his YouTube channel. “Record was another vehicle that couldn’t take the pressure. The trade department asks for “Arrego” because it is receiving pressure from outside, from organized jackals and hyenas, from “sleeping giants”. Yes, I have lost one more place, but I am continuing my complete independence and integrity, “concluded the unemployed Constantino.

In his comments and analyzes, the journalist and economist has never hidden his admiration for Jair Bolsonaro (without a party), a constant character in his texts and videos. In September of this year, Constantino defended the president against global criticism of deforestation in the Amazon, saying that “Brazil has a leader who does not bow to globalist pressure”.

“All but Bolsonaro are guilty. Bolsonaro praised the emergency aid but made no mention of Congress increasing the amounts. One foot actually spoke. The president is certainly not responsible for everything, but it questions how this government is responding to these phenomena, “he concluded.

