Unemployment assistance leaves out 157,000 – economy

At the end of September, the number of people enrolled in employment centers in mainland Portugal reached 377,000. Of these, around 157,000, 43% of the total, received no unemployment benefit, according to the social security and the Institute for Employment and Professional Training.

Of course, the most populous coastal districts were the ones that registered the most subscribers without rights …

To read all CM Exclusives during the day 01/11/2020, enter your mobile phone number and click OK. View the MBway application on your mobile phone and accept the transaction