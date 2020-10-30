Unemployment in the euro zone rises to 8.5% – world

In September the unemployment rate was 8.5% in the euro area and 7.5% in the European Union (EU). It was stable compared to August, but it was Eurostat for both in the same month of 2019.

According to the European Statistical Office, the unemployment rate rose to 8.5% compared to 7.5% in the euro area and to 7.5% compared to 6.6% in the EU. September 2019.

In September there were 15,990 million unemployed in the EU, 13,612 million of them in the euro area.