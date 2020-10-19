Unexpected Growth Seen in Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market from 2019 to 2025

Market Study Report has added a new report on Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market that provides a comprehensive review of this industry with respect to the driving forces influencing the market size. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Market in tandem with its competitive terrain.

Virtual reality or virtual realities (VR), also known as immersive multimedia or computer-simulated reality, is a computer technology that replicates an environment, real or imagined, and simulates a user’s physical presence and environment to allow for user interaction. This report presents the worldwide Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

Virtual realities artificially create sensory experience, which can include sight, touch, hearing, and smell. Augmented reality (AR) is a live direct or indirect view of a physical, real-world environment whose elements are augmented (or supplemented) by computer-generated sensory input such as sound, video, graphics or GPS data. It is related to a more general concept called mediated reality, in which a view of reality is modified (possibly even diminished rather than augmented) by a computer. As a result, the technology functions by enhancing one?s current perception of reality.

Hardware components for augmented reality are: processor, display, sensors and input devices. Modern mobile computing devices like smartphones and tablet computers contain these elements which often include a camera and MEMS sensors such as accelerometer, GPS, and solid state compass, making them suitable AR platforms.

The Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare.

North America dominated the market in 2016 with a revenue share of 43%, which can be attributed to constant technological advancement of related products, prevalence of neurological & psychological disorders, increased adoption of such advanced technologies, and presence of a sophisticated healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, growing technological advancements in information technology and government support for integration of these technologies in medical field contribute to the large share of the market.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

SAMSUNG

MICROSOFT

GOOGLE

FaceBook

Carl Zeiss

Baofeng

Sony

Razer

HTC

Daqri

AMD

Atheer

Meta

CastAR

Skully

HP

Antvr

Lumus

Fove

Sulon

JINWEIDU

Virglass

Emaxv

Epson

Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Breakdown Data by Type

Mobile

PC/Home Console

Headset AR

Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Breakdown Data by Application

Surgical Training

Surgical Navigation

Others

Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Augmented Reality (AR) & Virtual Reality (VR) in Healthcare market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources. For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

