Union recognizes bad luck in Bahia and Ceará for

For the second time this year, Ceará and Bahia noted a state of public calamity due to the Covid-19. The decrees of the two states were recognized by the federal government on Monday (26) with official status in the Federal Official Gazette. In practice, the measure facilitates access to public funds for measures to combat the pandemic and reduces bureaucracy.

:: Coronavirus: What can happen to Brazilians without social isolation? ::

As long as the decree is in effect, states can exceed the limits of the Tax Responsibility Act for measures to support the population affected by the health crisis. Bahia is the third Brazilian state where most of the Covid-19 cases are recorded in absolute terms. Ceará is third in the number of deaths.

Brazil interrupts the downward trend

The consolidated numbers for the week ended 10/24 Ended showing the country failed to sustain the decline in new cases seen for more than a month. According to the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass), the total for the period was 165,277. The previous week, pollutant growth was below 150,000, a scenario that has not been seen since May.

Even so, death certificates grow less weekly, a movement that has been observed since mid-September. For two weeks now, the numbers have been below four thousand every seven days. In the period ending on the 24th, 3,228 fatal cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Brazil.

According to Conass, 157,397 people had died of the disease in the country by Monday (26). 263 deaths were confirmed in one day. The total number of contaminated patients is 5,409,854 and only 15,726 new patients have been enrolled in the last 24 hours.

Bolsonaro doesn’t understand the rush for vaccines

Although Brazil remains on the list of countries with top death and infection data, President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) said he did not understand the reasons for the rush to discover and use a vaccine. According to him, “everyone is saying the least time-consuming vaccine took four years. I don’t know why to go beyond that.” More than 1.1 million people died from the coronavirus worldwide.

Listen: The politicization of vaccines misinformation and harms the fight against the coronavirus

The president also signaled that he did not find it beneficial to spend public funds on preventing Covid-19 using the vaccine. In his opinion, it is cheaper to invest in curing the disease. Bolsonaro did not explain the calculation that led him to the conclusion, nor did he mention the number of deaths caused by the circulating virus without immunization mechanisms.

He again spoke out in favor of using drugs without scientific evidence, which the President said would be evidence of cure possibilities. “I am an example. I took chloroquine, others took ivermectin, others took Annita, and apparently anyone who took any of the three alternatives early was cured. “

What is the new coronavirus?

It is an extensive family of disease-causing viruses in both animals and humans. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the different types of viruses can cause respiratory infections in humans, ranging from colds like Middle Eastern Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) to more severe crises like Acute Respiratory Syndrome Severe (SARS). The last coronavirus discovered causes Covid-19 disease

How can you help those in need?

The campaign “We will need everyone” is a solidarity action by the Frente Brasil Popular and the Frente Povo Sem Medo. The platform was created to help people affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the organizers, the aim is to create visibility and strengthen cooperation initiatives among the population.

Edition: Rodrigo Chagas