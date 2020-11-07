University professor studies Mora and discovers he is infected with Covid-19 before the outbreak – Society

Curious to learn more about the virus that causes Covid-19 disease, a university professor is doing a serological study alone in Mora (Évora) and has discovered infected people even before the “live” outbreak in August.

“It is a suspicion that I have ‘positive tests’ for the presence of IgG antibodies (immunoglobulins G) in the blood of people who said they’ had symptoms in February / March,” says the professor at the University of Évora opposite Lusa (UÉ) Carlos Sinogas.

The serological tests carried out by the researcher allow the immunity of those who may have been exposed to the virus to be assessed and consist of drawing a blood sample to confirm the presence of IgG and IgM immunoglobulins (a type of protein that is known to exist before the virus Virus protects).

During the screening, the teacher found four people, in addition to another person “still in doubt”, who have “IgG antibodies”, that is, they were infected but they did not know and now remember, “all” to have the characteristic symptoms of covid-19 in February / March when there were no cases in Alentejo “.

One example is that of a man who “guarantees that he has been positive since March, who has not been on the street for fear of the virus, and remembers symptoms in February / March,” said the professor and also a pharmacist who opened the alluded case of a woman with “significant symptoms” at the same time who reported going to the health center and then taking “six antibiotics”.

The professor at the UÉ Department of Biology, who owns a pharmacy in Mora, where he is a native, still has no final results on the study he decided to do after the August outbreak in the village, which included 62 people were infected.

The work started in mid-September already included “almost 300 people” who passed the test, which consisted of a simple “finger prick” as performed to “measure blood sugar” and apply a drop of blood to a “biosensor”.

This test makes it possible “to know whether the person has the antibodies or not” against the new coronavirus SARS-CoV-2, explains Carlos Sinogas, who plans to continue the study, but not for much longer because “one day another outbreak occurs and the confused results of it “.

For this work, the university professor reveals that he has not defined any sampling rules and that the sample is “people who wanted to take the test” and who appeared through “word of mouth” in his pharmacy.

Carlos Sinogas says he will “slowly continue” the serological study in the village of Mora, also taking into account his “economic solvency for the tests” as “each costs about 10 euros”.

With the study, the public prosecutor wants to know among the population of this village in Alentejo who “has antibodies against the coronavirus or not” and is therefore “immunized”, and compare its results with the data already available.

“I wanted to know whether or not what is happening on a national and international level has the same effects on Mora and how often people have been infected and have not been discovered despite a very extensive test,” he explains the village of your motivation.

In addition to the four cases in Mora, which he suspected were infected at the start of the pandemic in Portugal in February or March, the investigator said he had discovered other people in the village with IgG antibodies who were “part of the group” of residents who did not have symptoms and have not been tested “.

“At least 50%” of people who now have a positive serological test may have been infected during the August outbreak but were not tested at that point because they had no symptoms and were not exposed to risk, “he points out.

The work also made it possible to identify two couples who had only one element infected with the new coronavirus.

As a result of the study, the researcher believes that 4% of the population of the village have antibodies to SARS-CoV-2, a percentage that is “far from what group immunity enables the prevention of the transmission of the coronavirus”.

Upon completion of the work, Carlos Sinogas intends to publish the results in scientific journals in order to “provide the possible contributions to a better understanding of the infection and the virus”.