Until the end of the US presidential debate – World – protesters stood in front of the university

A little more than a hundred people followed to the end via mobile platforms next to the building where the debate between the Democratic and Republican candidates for the Presidency of the United States, which was televised, took place.

Supporters of the two parties concentrated all afternoon on Wedgewood Avenue next to the main entrance to Belmont University until the two candidates entered at 1:30 a.m. in Lisbon on Thursday around 1930.

After the face-to-face duel between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, the thousands of people who gathered on the sidewalks on either side of the avenue were scattered and, despite constant insults, no incidents were recorded.