Unusual concert of the Gewandhaus Orchestra

Leipzig (AP) – The Leipzig Gewandhaus orchestra has kicked off an unusual concert series. Four horn players played Christmas carols on a rented double-decker tourist bus in public places and service facilities in Leipzig.

“The musicians brought a bit of a festive atmosphere to the people in six locations,” said Gewandhaus Orchestra spokesperson Dirk Steiner. “Due to the cold, musicians can only play up to six songs on the open top deck of the bus,” explained Steiner. After three hours, the tour ended again at Augustusplatz at noon. Further dates are scheduled for December 5th, 12th and 19th. Positions must be published in advance on the Gewandhausorchester website.