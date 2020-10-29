Upturn: Impact of COVID-19 on Video Streaming Software Market

According to a report published by Research Dive, the global video streaming software market will soar to $19,537.1 million with a substantial CAGR of 20.4 % by 2027. The market size was at $4,488.3 million in the year 2019.

The report consists of a brief overview of the current scenario of the market including significant aspects of the market such as growth factors, market dynamics, challenges, restraints and various opportunities in the forecast period. The report also displays all the market figures making it easier and helpful for the novel participants to fully grasp the market.

The video streaming software market is in demand because it provides cloud based services and on-demand videos. Furthermore, the availability of faster internet services and preference of videos over written documents are enhancing the market. These are the major factors which are responsible for driving the market.

However, hindrances in network connectivity that leads to slower internet connection will be the major declining aspects of the market. Apart from this, concerns regarding online security and cost effectiveness too will pull the market down. These features are the restraints of the market.

Usage of innovative inventions like artificial intelligence and augmented reality by the businesses can open up several opportunities in this market.

The Covid-19 pandemic will have optimistic impact on the market due to usage of video conferencing through Zoom, Google Meet, cloud platforms, and educational portals.

The report has divided the market into segments based on component, streaming type, deployment type, vertical, and regional analysis.

Solution Component Segment will be the Most Profitable

This segment is anticipated to rise from a $2,556.2 million mark and continue to surpass it during the forecast period. The growing usage of the network providers and broadcasters by the industry verticals will enhance the market size. Moreover, delivery of quality video to customers via content delivery network will augment this market. These are the main traits that will fuel the market growth.

Line Streaming Type will be the Most Lucrative

The market share of this segment is estimated to rise and cross the $11,175.3 million mark by 2027 from a CAGR of 19.5% in the forecast time. The demand for online learning, remote working, and collaborations will boost this market. Several advantages like rich content, convenience, wide audience, and analytics tracking will further garner the market. These major aspects will be responsible for market growth.

On Premise Segment will Generate Highest Revenue

This segment is expected to surge with a market size of $10,046.4 million during the forecast period. This segment promises complete control over the enterprise content streaming platform and the infrastructure. This is the key component that is driving the segment.

Asia Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

This region experienced a market growth of $3,848.8 million during the forecast period. The video streaming software platform is used by companies and enterprises for training and collaborations. Apart from this, the businesses activities undergo modernization by improving infrastructure. These aspects are responsible for the market growth.

Key Players and Business Strategies

The prominent players of the video streaming software market are Vbrick, Qumu Corporation, Sonic Foundry, Brightcove Inc., Plantronics Inc., Akamai Technologies, Haivision, IBM, Limelight Networks, and Kaltura Inc. Apart from this, the report summarizes various aspects of all the prominent players functioning in the market such as financial performance, developments and recent strategic moves, product portfolio, and SWOT analysis.

