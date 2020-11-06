Uriah Heep Hensley Co-Founder Died

London (AP) – British rock legend Ken Hensley has died at the age of 75. Band co-founder Uriah Heep (“Lady in Black”) fell asleep peacefully last Wednesday after a brief illness, has announced his direction. “Hensley was one of the most important musicians of the last half century.”

The guitarist, keyboardist, singer and songwriter will be buried in Spain, where he lived on a farm with his wife Monica. He was also on his deathbed, as reported by Hensley’s brother Trevor on Facebook. Hensley wrote wonderful songs, according to Uriah Heep musician Mick Box. The hard rock band is named after a character in Charles Dickens’ novel “David Copperfield”. Hensley’s latest project, “My Book Of Answers”, will be out in February.

The London-based musician played with Uriah Heep between 1970 and 1980. But he had also worked with bands such as Blackfoot, WASP and Cinderella and had a successful solo career, as his management pointed out on Friday.

However, he was unable to build on his previous hits and not everything in the rock star’s life went smoothly. After a 20-year hiatus and drug abstinence, he returned to the stage as a faithful Christian at the age of 62. He had drawn clear conclusions from his negative experiences, he said in an interview with the German news agency. “I have become cautious because the following things can cloud your senses: money, fame and drugs.” He escaped the drug swamp only by a miracle.

Hensley also had advice for younger musicians: “Play only what you truly love yourself. Don’t let yourself get bent. “For him it is very important:” Even if you are number one, you have not reached a goal. It is just a stop on a trip. “About his success, he said in an interview with dpa: £ 50 million with the royalties from “Lady in Black” alone. Maybe, but I spent 51 “.

Just recently there was an interview with him in which he recalled his successful period with Uriah Heep: “Actually, it was all like a crazy dream,” he told “Eon Music”. In retrospect, did you regret breaking up with the hit rock band? No. “I’m happy with what I’m doing … I’ve had such a wonderful life,” Hensley said. He would never have believed he could achieve so much. “I can sit down and say: it was great, great.”