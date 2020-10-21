Urinary Catheters Market Size Rising at 5.5% CAGR by 2025: Analysis of Key Players, Trends and Driver

Selbyville, Delaware. Global Urinary Catheters Market Report added at Market Study Report LLC offers industry size, share, growth, trends and forecast analysis up to 2027. Urinary Catheters Market Report also covers top key players, porters five forces analysis and market segmentation in detail. This report examines the global Urinary Catheters market and provides information regarding the revenue for the period 2020 to 2027

Global Urinary Catheters Market is valued approximately at USD 1.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Urinary catheters are used in patients with urinary incontinence, urinary dysfunction and other urological conditions. A urinary catheter is a versatile tube used to empty the bladder and store urine in a drainage bag, that a medical practitioner typically implants into the patient’s bladder. The urinary catheter may be inserted either by a urethral catheter or through a small opening created in the lower mid-region (suprapubic catheter).

Major market player included in this report are:

Braun Melsungen AG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Coloplast Ltd.

ConvaTec Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Cardinal Health

Teleflex Incorporated

Wellspect HealthCare

Cook Medical

Asid Bonz GmbH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Indwelling Catheters

Intermittent Catheters

External Catheters

By Type:

Coated Catheters

Uncoated Catheters

By Application:

Urinary Incontinence

General Surgery

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

Other Applications

By Usage :

Male Urinary Catheters

Female Urinary Catheters

By End-User :

Hospitals

Long-Term Care Facilities

Other End Users

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Urinary Catheters consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, type and application, history data from 2017 to 2018, and forecast to 2027.

To understand the structure of Urinary Catheters market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Urinary Catheters manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Urinary Catheters with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Urinary Catheters submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Content:

Overview and Scope

1.1. Research goal & scope

1.2. Research assumptions

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Key take-away

1.5. Stakeholders

Executive Summary

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Segmentation

Urinary Catheters Market Insights Urinary Catheters Market Size and Forecast by Type Urinary Catheters Market Size and Forecast, by Component Urinary Catheters Market Size and Forecast, by Environment Urinary Catheters Market Size and Forecast, by End-User Urinary Catheters Market Size and Forecast, by Region

