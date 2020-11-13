Ursula Andress’s bikini cannot be purchased

The bikini with the knife on the waistband made actress Ursula Andress world famous or vice versa. The small piece of fabric should have been auctioned, but there was a surprise. Another piece of celebrity swimsuit is placed in a German museum.

Los Angeles (AP) – The famous bikini that Ursula Andress wore as a Bond girl could not find a buyer at a US auction on Thursday. The owner of the BikiniArtMuseum in Bad Rappenau near Heilbronn (Baden-Württemberg) was also interested in advance, but then decided not to bid. “We said to ourselves: never as first bidder!”, Museum owner Alexander Ruscheinsky said Friday morning.

The white two-piece, which made the Swiss actress a sex symbol at the time, had been ranked as a particularly popular piece at the Hollywood memorabilia auction. The starting offer for the bikini was as much as 300,000 dollars (about 254,000 euros). But market experts had estimated that it could change hands for half a million dollars.

In the movie “007, Dr. No” (1962) Andress (now 84) ​​rose from the sea as Jamaican shell collector Honey Ryder in two parts, which was quite revealing for the time, and turned James’s head. Bond (Sean Connery). The bikini features a belt with a gold buckle and a diving knife on the side.

It’s easy to imagine the bikini will end up under the hammer for a lower price on another occasion, Ruscheinsky said. That’s why he didn’t want to jump down too fast. The entrepreneur and hobby bikini specialist from Regensburg participated in the online auction in Los Angeles.

For the BikiniArtMuseum, however, Ruscheinsky purchased a swimsuit that Liz Taylor wore in 1957 for $ 4,000. It’s not as prominent and coveted as the bikini that actress Ursula Andress once wore, but from a historical perspective it’s ultimately more valuable to the museum. The red wool dress is synonymous with swimwear from around 1880.

The work thus fits perfectly into the concept of cultural studies of the BikiniArtMuseum, inaugurated in July. This shows the development of the bathing suit since the end of the 19th century and deals with themes such as sexual liberation and emancipation. You can see ultra tight bikinis as well as burkinis. “We were surprised by the discussions that the exhibition triggers among the visitors and by the enthusiasm that many respond to”.

According to Ruscheinsky, the museum’s most prized bikinis include the two-piece gold from bikini inventor Louis Réard and two bikinis from movie stars Marilyn Monroe and Brigitte Bardot. Due to the restrictions of the crown, the museum is currently closed.

The auction in Los Angeles was due to continue on Friday. Nearly a thousand cinematic souvenirs were offered.