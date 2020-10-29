US Approves Extradition of Conspirators to Escape Carlos Ghosn from Japan – Executive Digest

The State Department has approved the surrender to Japan of the two Massachusetts men accused of helping former Nissan Motor President Carlos Ghosn escape the country while awaiting trial for financial crimes USNews.

U.S. Army Special Forces veteran attorneys Michael Taylor and his son Peter Taylor released the Justice Department’s ruling on an ongoing lawsuit in Boston federal court while trying to postpone his rendition it could happen this Thursday.

The State Department’s decision came after a federal judge refused to contest the possible extradition of the two men last September after they were arrested in May at the request of Japanese authorities.

Prosecutors say the Taylors made a “blatant” escape that enabled Ghosn to flee Japan on December 29, 2019, tucked away in a box on a private jet en route to Lebanon and home. It is recalled that Lebanon does not have an extradition agreement with Japan.