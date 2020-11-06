US Elections: How Trump Enforces Justice

If Donald Trump matters, the results of the presidential election will come not from the ballot papers cast in the elections, but from decisions made by the judiciary. The country is only on the second day of the vote count, but the Republican campaign has already filed lawsuits in at least 4 states.

In Michigan, Georgia and Pennsylvania, Trump has moved to stop counting until his observers have significant access to places where votes are counted and are allowed to examine ballot papers that have been processed.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, the application was approved by the Pennsylvania Courts and the investigation in Philadelphia, the state’s largest city, was suspended on Thursday (5).

The same argument was made in Michigan, where Trump led but was overtaken by Biden, and in the state of Georgia, where the Republican also saw his advantage waning.

In order for Trump to be re-elected, he must win in at least 4 of the 5 states that are still in close contention. According to surveillance by Agence France-Presse (AFP) and other American media outlets, the Republican currently has 214 delegates on the electoral college, while Biden has 253 delegates.

At the current count, the president of Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Georgia must win to reach the other 56 required delegates with ballots still counting. In the last two states where the outcome has to be decided vote by vote, Trump has precisely filed lawsuits.

Joe Biden, on the other hand, currently tops the census in Nevada. However, victory in this state alone does not guarantee a democratic election.

Fraud tale

The actions meet the threats announced by the current president since the election campaign began, in which he led the fight against postal voting amid the new coronavirus pandemic.

Even without evidence, Trump and his voters stick to the portrayal of electoral fraud and demand that votes sent by post be excluded from the election count. The Republican slogan was “Stop the Count!”

The move brings the United States electoral system into alignment with historic early votes. According to the US election project at the University of California, nearly 100 million voters voted in advance.

In Wisconsin, where Democrat Joe Biden won just over 49.5% of the vote, as forecast by the Associated Press, Turmp’s candidacy called for the vote to be recounted. In 2016, however, the president defined the recount of votes that then-candidate Hillary Clinton had requested in the same state as a coup.

Protesters in Phoenix repeat Donald Trump’s speech and denounce alleged fraud in the presidential election / Photo: Courtney Pedroza / Getty Images via AFP

What does the law say

To understand the judicial process that takes place in American elections, it must be clear that every state in the country is independent and has its own electoral law.

For example, in Pennsylvania and North Carolina, ballot papers are accepted through the mail until November 6 and November 12, respectively.

On the other hand, most federal units provide for the recounting of votes in their legislation. In some states there is a rule that if the differences are very small, with a margin of 1 to 1.5%, the recount is carried out automatically.

“It is a normal process that some states carry out,” says Arnobio Rocha, member of the Brazilian Association of Lawyers for Democracy (ABJD).

There is no such rule in other countries like Wisconsin. “There, in particular, some applications have to make the recount request,” explains

:: LIVE: Follow the United States Presidential Election Count ::

This is exactly the rule that triggers Trump’s candidacy right now. Another path that can be taken, and one that has also been praised by the President, is a direct question to the Supreme Court, where Republicans have a majority.

Though the actions may be local, Rocha is not ruling out Trump turning to the higher court. “These resources are effectively provided in the States, but nothing prevents him from asking a general question. The possibility of bringing it to the Supreme Court is great because he is a character of everything and nothing, “he emphasizes.

Fearful of losing the election, the current president is “using legal remedies to create legal embarrassment”.

:: USA: Delays in election counting can generate “political violence,” says activist ::

“First of all, the spirit is that it should even be brought to the Supreme Court and that the essential requirement in states is that the counting of votes should not continue,” analyzes Rocha.

In an interview with Globo News, Thiago Amparo, specialist in constitutional law and professor at the Getúlio Vargas Foundation, emphasized that the Supreme Court “decides on concrete and not abstract cases”.

“Historically, the United States Supreme Court has respected state law very much so that it could resolve possible controversies. In order for there to be a question in the Supreme Court, it takes something more specific than what Trump is presenting, ”he said.

Protests against Trump were also recorded in Washington and other major American cities this Wednesday (4) / Photo: Olivier Douliery / AFP

Different experiences

It is not the first time in the United States that a vote recount motion has been made that could weigh on the bottom line of the election.

The same thing happened in the 2000 presidential dispute between George W. Bush and Al Gore. The Republican won by a narrow margin in Florida, raising questions from Democratic delegates. The recount was not accepted locally and the lawsuit reached the Supreme Court.

“The election was at a dead end that was to be resolved immediately and lasted 32 days. The recount was defeated in the Supreme Court, it was not carried out. Years later, an independent recount showed that Al Gore had apparently lost 534 votes “, remembers Arnóbio Rocha.

Edition: Leandro Melito