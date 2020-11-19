US media: son of musician Bobby Brown found dead

Information on the cause of 28-year-old Bobby Brown Jr.’s death is initially unavailable. The police don’t believe there is a crime.

Los Angeles (AP) – According to media reports, the son of American musician Bobby Brown was found dead in his Los Angeles home. This was reported by several US media on Thursday evening (local time), citing the police.

Bobby Brown’s management initially refused to comment on the reports at the request of the German news agency. There was initially no information on the cause of death either. The police don’t believe there is a crime.

Bobby Brown Jr. (28) is Bobby Brown’s son from his relationship with Kim Ward. In 2015, daughter Bobbi Kristina passed away from the 51-year-old singer’s marriage to music legend Whitney Houston.

Three years earlier, Houston, whose scandalous 15-year marriage to Brown ended in divorce, was found dead in the bathtub with cocaine in his blood.