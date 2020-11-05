US records protest against and for counting

Supporters of Donald Trump on Wednesday spoke out in favor of ending the vote count in several cities in the United States (4). Trump voters reiterate the arguments of the Republican who has been building the narrative of electoral fraud since the beginning of the election campaign and criticizing the manner of postal voting in the middle of a pandemic, stating without evidence that there are serious voting problems.

Acts were recorded in counties in key states like Arizona where votes are still being counted. In the capital, Phoenix, Republican supporters protested in the parking lot of the building where the ballot papers are counted. Protests were also reported in Detroit, Michigan.

According to the latest information from the Associated Press, Joe Biden leads the race with 264 delegates, compared with 214 for Trump. In other words, there are only 6 delegates left for the Democrat to get 270 votes and win the election.

Given Biden’s advantage, the Trump campaign has announced that it will go to court to suspend vote counting in Pennsylvania, Georgia and Michigan. The Republican will also call for a recount of votes in Wisconsin.

Trump supporters defend the vote count interruption / Photo: Courtney Pedroza / Getty Image via AFP

On the other hand, protests in favor of full vote counting have also taken place in major cities such as Portland, Chicago, New York and Seattle, including those that will be received by mail.

Mobilizations were also recorded in Los Angeles, San Diego, Pittsburgh, Minneapolis, and other cities. The Washington White House has also become the site of an act to keep the votes counted.

Protests were recorded in Minneapolis, the city of George Floyd, which sparked the anti-racist uprising that was taking over the country / Photo: Stephen Maturen / AFP

In a statement on Wednesday afternoon, Joe Biden responded to Trump’s offensives to block the investigation. “All votes must be counted. Nobody will take our democracy away, neither today nor ever,” said the democrat.

Hours earlier, during the night, Donald Trump used his social network profile to accuse opponents of “stealing the elections”. Twitter, in turn, marked the publication with a warning against disinformation.

We’re BIG, but they’re trying to steal the choice. We will never let it. No votes can be cast after the polls have been completed!

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 4, 2020

Edition: Leandro Melito