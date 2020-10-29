US remake of the hit film «SMS für Dich»

Celine Dion is involved in the remake of the German hit film “SMS Für Dich”. But it is not yet clear in what role.

Los Angeles (AP) – Canadian music diva Celine Dion (52) is involved in the Hollywood remake of the German hit “SMS für Dich”. The American remake of the successful 2016 love story will be called “Text for you”, as the film magazine “Deadline” reported on Tuesday.

At first it wasn’t entirely clear whether Celine Dion would also be seen in the film or if she would simply provide the soundtrack. In the love story, Dion’s “music and influence” gives the main characters the courage to believe in love again, according to “Deadline”.

Indian-American actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Scottish actor Sam Heughan, best known for the TV series “Outlander”, play the two main roles, according to the report. The two Hollywood stars confirm the news on Instagram. “I am so excited to start this amazing movie with such amazing people,” wrote former Miss World Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

The 2016 film “SMS für Dich” is about a grieving woman who sends messages to her old cell phone number after the death of her boyfriend. As the number has been forwarded, the messages reach a man who falls in love with the woman.

The film is a film adaptation of the novel by German writer Sofie Cramer and, with more than 700,000 admissions, was one of the most successful German films of 2016.