US voters in Portugal had simpler rules for early voting – World

Approximately 26,000 American citizens in Portugal, many of them dual citizens and those with electoral status, were able to vote in advance by mail, which eased the rules.

US Embassy advisor in Lisbon, Kristin Kane, has posted a video call to vote for Americans living in Portugal in the past few weeks, stating that it has never been easier for voters abroad to exercise their rights now exercise choice in the distance.

In the US presidential election scheduled for Tuesday, more than 80 million people voted in advance, either by mail or in person, breaking a prosperity record that is estimated to bring abstention to the lowest level in recent history. United States.

With the pandemic pushing many voters to vote in advance, U.S. authorities have sought to streamline the nature of postal voting, which will also benefit overseas citizens, extend voting deadlines and make registration easier.

In the video calling for a vote, Kristin Kane calls for a vote, saying her government has made efforts to facilitate the exercise of democracy outside of borders for presidential candidates.

“2020 has been a difficult year, largely because of the Covid-19 pandemic that is affecting us all. Voting doesn’t have to be a problem, however. In reality, it has never been easier thanks to the Federal Vote Assistance Program,” Kane explains Video released for the community of American citizens living in Portugal.

With this program, an operation was put in place to facilitate voting in an election year when many Americans are voting ahead of time due to the pandemic.

Voters simply register for an early vote and request the postal vote. It uses a special form for US citizens living abroad who can submit their vote by mail, although some states accept faxing or even email (although you can request paper proof later).

The voters send the vote to the state in which they lived abroad before their absence. If they have never lived in the United States, the location of choice will be the state their immediate family members live in.

All votes must be sent by correspondence (physical or electronic) as there is no voting station in Portugal. However, it is possible to deposit the voting slip at the US embassy in Lisbon (to be sent back to the polling centers). Collection of early voices).

The US embassy in Lisbon told Lusa that there are an estimated 26,000 Americans living in Portugal, although accurate data on the number of active voters (as some are minors) are not available.