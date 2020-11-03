USA: Early voting and polarization mark campaign that

This Tuesday (3) the United States will arrive on the official election date that will decide whether Republican Donald Trump will remain in the presidency for four years or whether Democrat Joe Biden, who heads the elections, will occupy the White House. .

The intense polarization of American society, the profound effects of the new coronavirus pandemic, the aggressive tone in the debates between the candidates and the high adherence to the early votes characterize this year’s election race.

The total number of votes is expected to surpass 150 million for the first time in the history of the non-voting country.

According to the election project of the University of Florida voted about 95 million people before November 3. There are more than 60.4 million votes in the mail and more than 34.5 million votes in person.

At the national level, the ballots already cast in the elections account for 68% of the total votes in the last election. In Hawaii and Texas, the number of early votes is already higher than in the previous elections.

However, the election process does not end on Tuesday. American States enjoying their autonomy can make the schedule free, is best-suited for the counting of votes.

Of the 50 states plus 22 accept the District of Columbia ballots that arrive after November 3, provided that they were sent by post previously, each a deadline laid down. This will likely result in delays in the final results being published, which shouldn’t happen until the week after the election.

For example, in Pennsylvania and North Carolina, ballot papers are accepted through the mail until November 6 and November 12, respectively.

Trump’s story

Since the beginning of the campaign absentee voting Trump has been widely criticized, although the Republicans voted on other occasions for this modality.

The delay in the counting of votes is read by experts as an opportunity for the president to repeat the electoral fraud speech and to reject the result in the event of Biden’s victory.

The national average of surveys of the Democrat has an advantage of 8 percent. In crucial states, however, the dispute remains fierce.

In the so-called “swing states”, where the outcome cannot be predicted because they lead to historical fluctuations in the election, Trump is still close to Biden.

Victory in states like Florida, North Carolina and Arizona, for example, would be enough for Trump to get the 270 votes from electoral college delegates to enter his second term.

On the flip side, the coronavirus crisis weighs on the Republican’s candidacy, who is losing five points in Pennsylvania and nine points in Michigan and Wisconsin, according to a Reuters / Ipsos poll conducted October 27-29 crucial for him to beat Hillary Clinton in 2016. The Democrat, however, won a majority of the popular vote.

Voltage

Last Sunday (1) some American media outlets such as the Daily Mail and The Daily Beast reported that Biden’s campaign team was ambushed while trying to go to an event in Texas, one of the most ardent arguments for votes in the country.

To Austin the Biden campaign bus was blocked and was surrounded by pro-Trump protesters who hoisted flags in defense of the president and were armed. The event was canceled despite intimidation.

In early September, the city of Portland, Oregon was the site of violent conflict after anti-racist protesters and Trump supporters clashed on the streets.

In this contradictory scenario of high armor index of the population is cause for concern. The United States has more guns than people, according to the 2018 Small Arms Survey. There are 120.5 firearms for every 100 people, the highest rate in the world.

The socio-economic crisis exacerbated by the pandemic has made voters and candidates even heated. According to a surveillance by Johns Hopkins University, there are 231,011 fatal victims in the United States from Covid-19, the country hardest hit by the coronavirus in the world with more than 9.2 million infections.

Edition: Rogério Jordão