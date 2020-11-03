USA / elections. According to the poll, Biden leads Trump in six key states (but narrowly) – Executive Digest

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is ahead of Donald Trump, but the president plans to win in six states on Tuesday to get a second term in the White House, a new CNBC / poll shows. Change research.

The poll shows that former Vice President Biden has won by at least a minimal margin in Arizona, Florida, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, where Trump won in 2016.

These are “swing states”, ie states in which none of the candidates has an absolute majority in voting intentions. Hence, they are vital as they can be critical to Trump or Biden’s election and victory.

According to the survey, this is the level of support across the six states:

Arizona: Biden 50%, Trump 47% Florida: Biden 51%, Trump 48% Michigan: Biden 51%, Trump 44% North Carolina: Biden 49%, Trump 47% Pennsylvania: Biden 50%, Trump 46% Wisconsin: Biden 53 %, Trump 45%

Thus, the Democrat Joe Biden has an advantage over the Republican Donald Trump, although it is not a very large percentage difference.

The poll, conducted in the final stage before “D-Day”, also shows that 68% of voters in the states say they have already voted.

A separate national poll by CNBC / Change Research shows that Biden leads Trump with a 52% margin over Trump. 42%, i.e. ten percentage points.

The American presidential election will take place this Tuesday.