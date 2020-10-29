USA / elections. The “anti-Trump” vote is big. Biden continues in the last section, showing Poll – Executive Digest

According to a new CNN poll by SSRS, Democratic candidate Joe Biden retains significant leadership over President Donald Trump nationwide with the end of the presidency race.

Among the likely voters, 54% support Biden and 42% support Trump. Biden has had an advantage on all CNN polls since 2019. Biden’s leadership at the national level is broader than any presidential candidate held in the last days of the campaign in more than two decades.

The survey found that Biden of those who have already voted (64% Biden vs. 34% Trump) or who wanted to vote earlier but hadn’t yet done so in the poll (63% Biden vs. 33% Trump), almost two Third of the support. However, Trump leads with 59% of those who say they want to vote on election day, up from 36% for Biden.

Overall, more than half (55%) of likely voters 65 and over support the Democrat and 44% support Trump. Biden also leads by a large margin among voters under 35 (68% versus 30% for Trump), while voters between 35 and 64 are more or less evenly divided between the two candidates (48%).

Currently, only about 4 in 10 Americans say things are going well in the country (39%), according to the survey. This number has only fallen twice in the re-election years since 1980: 1992 (35% good) and 1980 (32% good).

Among Biden’s supporters, 48% say her vote is more against Trump than against Biden, while 48% say she is for Biden and not against the President.

While this is still a big “anti-Trump” vote, it is a shift in favor of a vote in favor of Biden compared to the polls at the beginning of the cycle. On the flip side, nearly 8 in 10 Trump supporters (79%) say their votes are for the president and not against Biden (17%).

The United States is aiming for the presidential election. The date is set for November 3rd next Tuesday.