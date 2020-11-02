USA / elections. Trump and Biden win “last minute” support in key states – Executive Digest

United States President Donald Trump is trying to get more support in four crucial states this Monday, while Democratic rival Joe Biden is focused in the “race” for Pennsylvania and Ohio on the final day of the campaign for the White House.

Trump follows Biden in national polls ahead of “D-Day”. But the race in swing states (states where none of the candidates have an absolute majority in voting intentions) is viewed as tight enough that Trump can still raise the 270 votes required to stand on the state electoral college To enforce the state, that determines the winner.

Donald Trump, who wants to avoid becoming the first incumbent president to lose re-election since Republican George HW Bush in 1992, will hold five rallies this Monday in North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan.

It is recalled that Trump won against Democrat Hillary Clinton in those states in 2016, but polls show Biden is threatening to win back these four states.

Early voting rose to unprecedented levels in the American election. According to the US election project, there is a record 94 million votes cast, either in person or by mail, which is roughly 40% of all Americans eligible to vote.

Trump will end his campaign in Grand Rapids, Michigan, where he finished his 2016 presidential race with a rally after midnight on election day.

Vice President Biden and Kamala Harris will spend most of this Monday in Pennsylvania, splitting up to reach the four corners of a state that is vital to Biden’s hopes.

The Democrat will also make a detour to the Ohio border and fight in a state where polls now show a close race.

The presidential elections will take place this Tuesday. Trump has already warned of the possibility of electoral fraud and threatened to take legal action if the number of votes arrives after election day.