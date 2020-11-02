USA Elections: What is at Stake for the American People and

This Tuesday, November 3rd, the people of the United States will witness D-Day of the presidential election and have an idea of ​​who will win the election. On the one hand, the Republican Donald Trump, who is seeking re-election and, according to the latest polls, has 42% of voting intentions. On the other hand, Democrat Joe Biden, who was Vice President of the Barack Obama administration, with 54% voting intent. The results of the election will be released in the coming weeks after all of the votes cast by the Post in each state have been counted.

The American electoral system is very different from the Brazilian one. In addition to the votes of the population, the elections determine the votes of the electoral colleges in each of the 50 states of the country. In total there are 538 delegates across the country. The number of delegates in each state is determined by a calculation that takes into account the number of residents, members of the United States House of Representatives, and members of the Senate who represent the state. The candidate wins the election which reaches 50% plus 1 delegate, i.e. 270 delegates.

We highlight two other elements of the elections in the United States. The first is that voting is optional. The population is therefore not obliged to vote. In the last presidential election in 2016, 61.4% of the eligible population took part in the elections. Another special feature is the early voting. Of the 240 million eligible voters, around 70 million have already voted in advance in person or through the post. The expectation is that 65% of the electorate will vote in these elections, which equates to approximately 156 million people.

Trump or Biden?

Although Trump and Biden differ greatly on some issues, such as the environmental issue, both candidates represent the interests of the ruling classes in the United States. None of them have a platform dedicated to eliminating social inequalities or improving the living conditions of the country’s working class. Democrats and Republicans in power do the same job of ensuring the conditions for the accumulation of capital in large corporations that get rich at the expense of precarious – increasingly intense – conditions and labor relations.

From the point of view of the differences between the candidates, the subject of the Paris Agreement is a good example. During the Obama administration, the United States was one of the leaders in building this agreement with 195 countries aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions in order to slow global warming. Donald Trump, associated with negationist notions that global warming is a scam, withdrew the country from that deal, claiming that environmental clauses are hindering the development of the country’s economy. For his part, Joe Biden is proposing that the United States return to the deal while promising a series of clean energy investments in the country.

We live in such difficult times that, despite great similarities between Biden and Trump – when it comes to safeguarding the interests of capital and maintaining imperialist external action – Biden represents the possibility of a xenophobic, homophobic and negationist President from the White House remove. against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Since the 2016 election, Trump has spared no effort in promoting his agenda of promoting violent conflict and an ideological offensive against progressive and democratic forces. If Trump is re-elected, the US foreign policy offensive will continue to focus on countries that pose obstacles to his external interests. In Venezuela: a Bolivarian revolution that impedes imperialism’s interest in oil control. In Bolivia: People are re-voting MAS which will detract from their interest in researching lithium in the country. The Cuban Revolution, which opposes the bloody US embargo.

In addition to the Latin American resistance, China, Russia, Iran and Syria are examples of countries that face the constant offensive of external interference on a daily basis and face the strategy of maximum pressure to bow to Washington’s drafts. Between Trump and Biden, far right leaders from around the world certainly prefer Trump. To name a few: Bolsonaro, Modi (India), Duterte (Philippines), Orban (Hungary), Netanyahu (Israel), Juan Guaidó (Venezuela) and Duke (Colombia) are better positioned to carry out their reactionary projects in their countries if Trump is re-elected. We cannot ignore that Donald Trump is responsible for spreading racism against the Chinese people by calling covid-19 a “Chinese virus,” which is repeated as a mantra by right-wing voters.

What is at stake for the American people?

To better understand the pre-election scenario, we spoke to Manolo de los Santos, 31, a member of the Popular Education Project in the United States. Manolo draws attention to the reality data: there are 65 million unemployed, 140 million people in poverty and almost 230,000 deaths as a result of Covid-19. These data show the deep crisis people in the US are going through.

The challenges facing youth in the United States are even greater. For example, a young man who studies higher education for four years will amass a priceless debt, something between $ 200,000 and $ 300,000, more than 1.1 million reais. Alongside the picture of unemployment and poverty, the prospects of success for a young working class are by no means encouraging. “It is no coincidence that less than 40% of people under the age of 35 vote in the elections. The disbelief in the non-partisan system is growing ever more latent, ”explains Manolo de los Santos. Neither Biden nor Trump have an agenda to address the root causes of the problems these data reveal.

For the people of the United States, hope for the future is at stake, a fact increasingly hampered by the political and economic system that only deepens social inequalities in the country. This situation reflected the outbreak of protests in more than 200 cities following the murder in Minneapolis of George Floyd, another victim of the country’s racist police system. Anti-racist demonstrations accompanied this year’s election process.

On October 26, the population returned to the streets after Walter Wallace Jr., a black man, was shot ten times by two Philadelphia police officers. The murder took place without posing an immediate threat to the police. Philadelphia City Hall has imposed a curfew to prevent further demonstrations. But people did not remain silent. The constant mobilization fights against the brutal violence of the US police system, which focuses on the young, black, LGBT, immigrant and working class populations. In addition, the demonstrations show discredit in the political and economic system of the United States and call for ways to improve people’s living conditions.

Two sides of the same coin for Latin America

The agenda of the candidates for US foreign policy in the coming years differs in terms of methods and possible alliances, but has one main common point: the maintenance of imperialist policies. They agree that the US must take a tough stance on China, even if it does so in different ways. In terms of Latin America, both continue to see the region as the backyard for the United States. If elected, Trump will continue the offensive against Venezuela and carefully monitor China’s progress in the region. Biden also takes a close look at Latin America. When he was Vice President, he was President Barack Obama’s Special Envoy for Latin American Affairs and visited the region 16 times. Biden says he will re-articulate “anti-corruption” campaigns in countries in the region if he wins the election. Even with a “more democratic veneer”, the Democratic Party has the same direction of disregarding the sovereignty and self-determination of the Latin American states and funding the strangulation of popular forces in every corner of the region.

It is our duty never to disregard the weight of the Monroe Doctrine, which has existed since 1823, almost 200 years, with regard to the mobilization of reactionary forces in New America, in order to make experiences of autonomy and resistance to imperialism impossible do. Just as the United States supported and financed the coups that instituted dictatorships in various Latin American countries over the past century; In the 21st century we continue to see these practices being maintained in a more nuanced way. As Vijay Prashad says, “Washington bullets” are “bullets that murdered democratic processes, murdered revolutions, and murdered hopes”.

There is no shortage of examples of the imperialist eagle encroaching on our recent history: it is important that we not forget. Coup attempts were thwarted in Bolivia in 2008 with clear United States involvement in Venezuela in 2002 and 2019. Coup attempts such as Honduras (2009), Paraguay (2012), Brazil (2016) and Bolivia (2019). Bloody economic blockades and sanctions in Cuba and Venezuela. They are examples of the ingenious use of various weapons with which imperialism guarantees its political and economic interests, even if it destroys lives.

To understand the US elections, one must study some of the politics of the enemy state. After the US presidential election is over, whatever the outcome, we must pay attention. American imperialism, democratic or republican, will continue to operate on our territory as if we were not sovereign peoples and states. On our part, we must denounce this reality and build an anti-imperialist social force to defeat this system. It is up to us to resist imperialism!

* Giovani del Prete holds a bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Federal University of ABC (UFABC) and an internationalist activist. Mariana Davi Ferreira is a social scientist, internationalist and activist of the People’s Youth Uprising.

