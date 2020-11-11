USA Facility Management Market Statistics 2020-2025: Share Forecasts, Trends & Growth drivers

Selbyville, Delaware As per the research report titled ‘USA Facility Management Market Analysis, 2020’, available with Market Study Report LLC, USA facility management market is poised to register a CAGR of 5.5% through 2025.

Based on type of services, USA facility management market is further segmented into hard services, soft services, risk services, and administrative services. Among these, the hard services segment accounted for majority market share in the year 2019. This demand is due to the growing demand for hard services like electrical, maintenance, HVAC, plumbing and other building- related solutions from end-users.

Considering the operating model, the market is categorized into in-house segment, and outsourced segment. Speaking of the service delivery, the market is classified into bundled, integrated, and single services. On the basis of enterprise size, USA facility management market is segmented into small, medium, and large.

Moving on to the end-user spectrum, USA facility management market is classified based on residential, government, healthcare, educational institutes, corporate, retail malls, and others. Among these, the residential and commercial segment accounted for majority market share owing to requirement for maintenance, cleaning and property management services, like building maintenance, HVAC maintenance, and others.

In terms of regional landscape, USA facility management market is fragmented into South USA, West USA, Northeast USA, and Midwest USA.

The strategic partnerships along with technological enhancements are offering abundant growth opportunities for companies to acquire majority market share. Major companies operating in USA facility management market are Compass Group PLC, CBRE Group, Inc., Sodexo, Ecolab Inc., Ingersoll Rand (Trane), G4S PLC, ISS Facilities Services Inc., EMCOR Group, Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (JLL), and Cushman & Wakefield among others.

