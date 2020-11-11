Usage Based Insurance Market in APAC Region is Expected Grow Significantly By 2026

APAC usage based insurance market is anticipated to observe heavy gains and grow at a CAGR of 26% through 2026. Increasing the usage of telematic technologies by insurance providers in the region would outline the overall market outlook.

Japan and China are at the forefront when it comes to using telematics technologies. In addition, the commercialization of UBI technologies across developing countries like Thailand, Vietnam, and India would further aid the market expansion. Apart from surging telematic solutions, automotive manufacturers in APAC are partnering with insurance providers for developing insurance products that are consumer-centric. Citing an instance, in 2017, Toyota and MS & AD Insurance Group’s Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance together launched the first driving behavior-based telematics automobile insurance of Japan.

Global usage based insurance market is projected to witness heavy gains in the forecast timespan owing to the steady uptake of UBI platforms across the insurance sector. Through these platforms, insurance companies aim to align insurance premiums and accurately track driving patterns with estimated risks. Increasing collaborations between solution providers and insurance companies would likely be a key factor pushing market growth. From these partnerships, insurance firms are focusing on using embedded telematics solution to grow their profitability.

Numerous benefits offered by telematics solutions to customers, when installed on smartphones, are some of the major reasons driving the smartphone segment. In fact, the smartphone segment is expected to dominate the market in the coming years.

It is estimated to grow at an impressive CAGR of 35% between 2019-2026. Ease of use and rapid proliferation of smartphones across the world would likely add up to the segment growth. Telematics solutions offer various benefits to evaluate the driving style of customers and then making necessary modifications to decrease high premiums.

All in all, the above mentioned determinants would offer a wide range of opportunities for Usage Based Insurance Market players in coming years. The competitive landscape of global user based insurance market includes players like Generali, Octo, Progressive, UnipolSai, Desjardins Group, Nationwide, AXA, Sierra Wireless, Allstate, State Farm, Liberty Mutual, and Allianz among others.

