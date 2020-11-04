Vaccination fell 13% in the early stages of the pandemic, according to a report from the Court of Auditors – Executive Digest

The pandemic and cap led to a fall in demand during the first wave. This was reflected in the number of vaccines given. According to an analysis by the Court of Auditors, there was a “decrease of about 13% compared to the same period last year with 77,300 fewer vaccines administered” in primary health care between March and May.

This decrease occurred “despite the communication from the Ministry of Health stressing the need to adhere to the national vaccination schedule,” the report published on Wednesday stressed.

In addition to the decrease in the number of vaccines administered in the early stages of the pandemic, the activity of the emergency services declined, corresponding to the lower number of calls to 112. This may be “due to the decline in population movement during the period when teleworking and social distancing were encouraged to contain the pandemic, ”suggests the report of the Court of Auditors.

There has also been a decrease in the number of consultations, the first being “consultations which normally involve a more complex diagnostic process and which ultimately cannot be substituted for non-face-to-face contacts”, the document also states.

In this sense, the use of teleconsultations in a state of emergency increased by 83%.