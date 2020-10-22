Vaccines, Public Health, and Private Profits: Scientists Defend

Analyze the global dispute over the distribution of vaccines against Covid-19, which has already infected 40 million people and killed more than 1 million people worldwide. This is the aim of a debate between the Indian portal NewsClick and researchers about the new coronavirus pandemic.

The second panel, held in late August, brought together legal advisor and researcher Kajal Bhardwaj, Positive Effect Group director Lorena Di Giano, and Indian folk science network member Prabir Purkayastha on the subject of “Facing the Pandemic: Quarantines”. public health versus private profits “.

The project is a partnership between NewsClick and Brasil de Fato, the African broadcaster PanAfricanTV (which broadcasts to more than 30 countries on the continent) and the Peoples Dispatch website.

BdF explains: How are vaccines against Covid-19?

The researchers drew comparisons with the HIV scenario in the world, in which there was great inequality in the global trading system before the patent breach, which could not provide cheaper and more accessible treatment options for AIDS dying patients in poor countries.

The historical parallel is inevitable given the intellectual property disputes, economic interests, and the implications for the treatment of Covid-19. In this scenario, the question to be answered is, “If vaccines are available, who has access to them?”

For the director of the Grupo Foco Effect, Lorena Di Giano, one way out would be to break the patent, just like with HIV drugs.

“In Latin America we have a large capacity and production, especially in Brazil and Argentina, an important export center for the region. In Colombia, too, we have a strong private sector that can manufacture drugs and vaccines. In this context, patents are a cause for concern because they block local production, ”he said.

Researcher Kajal Bhardwaj explains that there has always been the idea that laws protecting intellectual property are not an obstacle to vaccines, but rather the means of production and regulatory issues. “I see that in moving from one epidemic to the next, first SARS or H1N1 or MERS, we found that this is a very naive view of how intellectual property affects the world of vaccines,” he says

Another debater, Prabir Purkayastha, summed up the issue: “This is not a question of the law, it is a question of political will if countries’ health authorities have the courage to confront patent holders.”

