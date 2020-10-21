Vale suggests the end of emergency aid for

The environmental crime in the Paraopeba region caused by the rupture of the Córrego do Feijão dam in Brumadinho (MG) has lasted a year and nine months and the conflict is reaching a new level: the struggle to continue emergency relief.

On Monday (19), those affected from São Joaquim de Bicas (MG) protested against the water shortage and the end of emergency aid. The community protested with banners. The Brumadinho victims protested on Wednesday morning, and the end of emergency aid was also on the agenda.

Since February 2019, the mining company Vale SA has been obliged by the judiciary to make a monthly transfer to residents of the city of Brumadinho (MG) and to those who are at a distance of 1 km from the channel of the Paraopeba River from Brumadinho to Pompéu (MG). Now the company is putting out a plan to end that payment, which is expected to gradually decrease through April 2021.

The proposals will be on the negotiating table on October 22nd and 23rd in an arbitration negotiation at the forum in Belo Horizonte. If there is no agreement, Judge Elton Pupo Nogueira will decide.

Vale’s suggestion

According to the state association for environmental and social protection (Aedas), Vale is proposing to pay the last installment on October 25 for those affected, who have only received 50% of the aid since December 2019.

For residents of Córrego do Feijão, Parque da Cachoeira, Alberto Flores, Cantagalo, Pires on the banks of the Ferro Carvão River and for people participating in support programs developed by Vale, aid would be gradually reduced until April 2021. if it was your end

According to Aedas, the plan to reduce this amount would be as follows:

* Those who receive 50% receive their last installment on October 25th.

* As of November, four months getting 100% today would get 75%.

* As of March 2021, those who get 100% today will get 50%.

* In April 2021 they would receive 25% of a salary, this is the last installment.

Vale was contacted about the report but did not respond until after the article was published.

Judicial institutions develop a counter-proposal

The Public Defender’s Office and the Public Ministry, on the other hand, propose that provisional economic assistance be provided to those who have suffered income damage and who can provide evidence.

The proposal is: monthly payment of a minimum adult wage; half salary for young people; a quarter salary per child and a basic food basket per family. Those affected must show evidence of economic loss, increased spending, community breakdown or deterioration in economic activity.

“This proposal for provisional economic support took into account the criteria presented by the technical advisors and was drawn up together with the stakeholders. The ATIs proposal was also submitted in full, ”said a message from Aedas.

