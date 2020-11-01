Vandals attack five cars with stones in Porto – Portugal

Five vehicles were wrecked on Rua Cassiano Branco in the Amial area of ​​Porto at dawn on Saturday. At least one of the cars was mugged and the radio stolen. The case was reported to PSP, which was called to the scene. Vehicle owners now have six months to file a complaint.

The attack is said to have been carried out with parallels and other stones. The front windows of the five cars were broken – indicating that objects were thrown to destroy the vehicles. They were all parked side by side. A fifth vehicle also broke the right side window. In this case, the perpetrators of the vandalism took some items from inside.

The residents of the street, right next to Luso-French College, couldn’t believe it when they noticed the cars were being destroyed. “This is a quiet area. We have no record of such situations here. This is not normal. Everyone has a broken windshield. The place is quiet and cozy. We are amazed at the situation,” said one of the street residents.

PSP hit the scene just after 11am. Although it is a residential area with several buildings, no one will have noticed rocks cracking from car windows during the night. No suspicious people were seen at the scene either. Apparently it was maybe one or more people who threw the stones in passing.