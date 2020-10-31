Varzim with two players infected with Covid-19 – football

Varzim of the Portuguese Football League II announced this Saturday that two players in the squad had a positive test for the new coronavirus that is causing Covid-19 and will miss Sunday’s game against Mafra.

The Poveiro emblem did not reveal the names of the infected athletes, but it did guarantee that they are “good, asymptomatic, and meet isolation under the conditions set out in the emergency plan established by the Directorate-General of Health”.

At the press conference to preview the game with Mafra from the eighth round of the championship, which is due to take place on Sunday at 5:30 pm, Póvoa de Varzim’s coach Miguel Leal confirmed the two positive cases and spoke of “two nuclear players”. for the team.

In addition to these two cases of Covid-19, Varzim already had another in September when center-back Luís Pedro tested positive and had to adhere to a quarantine period.

The formation of Póvoa de Varzim currently ranks last in the championship with five points, six consecutive games without a win in the competition as they were defeated in the last four games.