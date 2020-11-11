Vascular Stent Market Size, Share, Growth, Trend, Demand, Top Players, Opportunities and Forecast to 2024

Selbyville, Delaware As per the report titled ‘Global Vascular Stent Market: Analysis By Type, Technology , Mode of Delivery, End User, By Region, By Country (2019 Edition): Opportunities and Forecast (2014-2024) – By Mode of delivery (Self Expandable, Drug Eluting Expandable), By End User, By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, ROW) and By Country’, available with Market Study Report LLC, global vascular stent market generated revenues worth USD 7344.40 million in the year 2018 and is projected to record substantial gains through 2024.

Increasing pervasiveness of chronic diseases, escalating demand for minimal invasive surgeries, and rising investments to develop technologically advanced medical infrastructure are propelling the growth of global vascular stent market. Additionally, favorable government initiatives, increasing geriatric population, rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, expanding product portfolios of company coupled with strategic acquisitions are further contributing to the growth of global vascular stent market, claims the report.

However, strict regulations pertaining to process of stents along with occurrence of restenosis post stent implantation may negatively influence the growth of global vascular stent market.

Based on type terrain, global vascular stent market is categorized in terms of coronary, and peripheral. As per technology mode, the market is divided into drug eluting, bare metal, and bio-resorbable. Speaking of the mode of delivery, self-expandable, and balloon-expandable are segmentations of the global vascular stent market. Moving on to the end-user spectrum, the market is classified into hospitals, and ambulatory surgical centers. Considering the regional landscape, the report bifurcates the market into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and Rest of the World.

Major companies operating in global vascular stent market are Abbott Laboratories, Cardinal Health, Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Medtronic Plc, W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., B. Braun, Biotronik, Cook Group Incorporated, and Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd. among others.

