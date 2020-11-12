Vehicle Electrification Market Analysis, Market Size, Market Growth, Competitive Strategies, and Worldwide Demand during 2020-2026

Vehicle Electrification Market Overview

The Global Vehicle Electrification Market is showing positive signs of growth. With the current COVID-19 pandemic scenario, new business opportunities are sprouting in the market. Organizations must explore new markets to expand their business globally and locally. For getting a deeper understanding of the emerging trends, the Global Vehicle Electrification Market report showcases various factors that drive the economy worldwide. Moreover, the companies will get to know the market landscape for the next decade 2020-2027. Few of the major competitors currently working in the Vehicle Electrification market are JTEKT Corporation; Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.; Allison Transmission Inc.; Calsonic Kansei Corporation; ZF Friedrichshafen AG; Valeo; WABCO; GKN Sinter Metals Engineering GmbH; Schaeffler AG; MAHLE GmbH; Dana Limited; Nexteer Automotive; Mando Corp.; Volkswagen AG; Honda Motor Co., Ltd. among others.

Global vehicle electrification market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 133.85 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the availability of advanced technologies for electric vehicles, as well as increased demand for 48 V infrastructure and architecture in vehicles.

Vehicle Electrification Market: Scope of the Report

By Product Type

Start-Stop

Electric Power Steering (EPS)

Liquid Heater Positive Temperature Coefficient (PTC)

Electric Air Conditioner Compressor

Electric Vacuum Pump

Electric Oil Pump

Electric Water Pump

Thermoelectric Generator

Electric Turbocharger

Starter Motor

Alternator

Integrated Starter Generator (ISG)

Actuator

By Voltage

12V

14V

24V

48V

By Vehicle Type

Passenger Cars (PC)

Two-Wheeler

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

By Degree of Hybridization

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) & Micro Hybrid Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Battery Electric Vehicle & Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (BEV & FCEV)

48 V Vehicle

By Channel Type

Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs)

Aftermarket

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Italy U.K. France Spain Netherlands Belgium Switzerland Turkey Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa Egypt Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



The 2020 Annual Vehicle Electrification Market offers:

100+ charts exploring and analysing the Vehicle Electrification market from critical angles including retail forecasts, consumer demand, production and more

10+ profiles of top Vehicle Electrification producing states, with highlights of market conditions and retail trends

Regulatory outlook, best practices, and future considerations for manufacturers and industry players seeking to meet consumer demand

Vehicle Electrification Market Data Sources and Implied Research Methodology

PRIMARY RESEARCH: Once data collection is done through secondary research, primary interviews are conducted with different stakeholders across the value chain like manufacturers, distributors, ingredient/input suppliers, end customers and other key opinion leaders of the industry. Primary research is used both to validate the data points obtained from secondary research and to fill in the data gaps after secondary research.

SECONDARY RESEARCH: Secondary Research Information is collected from a number of publicly available as well as paid databases. Public sources involve publications by different associations and governments, annual reports and statements of companies, white papers and research publications by recognized industry experts and renowned academia etc. Paid data sources include third party authentic industry databases.

EXPERT VALIDATION The market engineered data is verified and validated by a number of experts, both in-house and external.

MARKET ENGINEERING The market engineering phase involves analyzing the data collected, market breakdown and forecasting. Macroeconomic indicators and bottom-up and top-down approaches are used to arrive at a complete set of data points that give way to valuable qualitative and quantitative insights. Each data point is verified by the process of data triangulation to validate the numbers and arrive at close estimates.

REPORT WRITING/ PRESENTATION After the data is curated by the mentioned highly sophisticated process, the analysts start to write the report. Garnering insights from data and forecasts, insights are drawn to visualize the entire ecosystem in a single report.

Vehicle Electrification Market: Competitive Landscape

Global vehicle electrification market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of vehicle electrification market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Following key players have been profiled with the help of proven research methodologies: Robert Bosch GmbH; Continental AG; DENSO CORPORATION; Delphi Technologies; MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION; BorgWarner Inc.; Magna International Inc.; Johnson Electric Holdings Limited; AISIN SEIKI Co., Ltd.;

Market Drivers:

Rapid rise in the demand for environmental friendly automotive; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Growing concerns regarding the environment and drastic effects that the usage of ICE automotive has on the environment; this factor is expected to augment growth of the market

Presence of regulations regarding the reduction of vehicle emissions is also expected to augment the growth of this market

Greater adoption rate of electric vehicles is also expected to foster the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Reduction in vehicle average and driving range capability of the vehicle with the integration of this system; this factor is expected to restrain the growth of the market

Lack of awareness in various regions is also expected to restrain the growth of the market

High costs associated with the electrification process and overall system is expected to restrict its adoption rate

Complications in attaining the optimal levels of performance and weight ratio can also hamper the market growth

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What will be the size of the market and the growth rate for the forecast period? 2020- 2027?

Which key driving forces will keep create more opportunities for the Vehicle Electrification market in years to come?

Which are the most prominent players operating in the Vehicle Electrification market? What have been their winning strategies so far?

Which trends from the yesteryears or the future are likely to shape the progress of the Vehicle Electrification market across different regions?

What are the threats and challenges that can act like a barrier and restrict the development of the Vehicle Electrification market?

What are the future opportunities for prominent market players?

