Venezuela accuses Spain of facilitating Leopoldo’s escape

The Venezuelan government has classified the facilitation of Leopoldo López’s escape by the Spanish embassy in Caracas as an “obvious violation of the Vienna Convention”. Lopéz has been at the Spanish diplomatic headquarters since April 2019.

“The Kingdom of Spain is actively involved in the illegal flight of a dangerous criminal and decides to take him into its territory without respecting international laws, including Spanish immigration laws and bilateral agreements in the field of justice,” said a statement by the Venezuelan government.

#COMMUNICATED | Venezuela condemns the government of the Kingdom of Spain’s apparent total violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations in order to facilitate the escape of terrorist Leopoldo López with notable complicity. Investigations are ongoing. pic.twitter.com/WxWsaBbxSt

– Jorge Arreaza M (@jaarreaza) October 25, 2020

accusations

Opposition leader Leopoldo López is convicted by the Venezuelan judiciary, among other things, for the death and injury of hundreds of people in 2014. He was one of the mentors of the attempted coup against Nicolás Maduro, which led to the self-proclamation of his opponent Juan Guaidó as president. At this point López sought refuge in the Spanish embassy.

The message from the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry also reminds that López planned a mercenary paramilitary operation in May of this year with the participation of a US company to overthrow Maduro.

López’s arrival in Madrid has been confirmed by the Spanish government. “The decision to leave the embassy was personal and voluntary,” he emphasizes in a note. For its part, Spain has accused Venezuela of arresting embassy workers and raiding workers’ homes.

detection

The Venezuelan government’s note also indicates that it will investigate the opponent’s escape. “The Venezuelan state will honor its constitutional obligation to conduct the necessary investigations and determine the responsibilities and sanctions for the crimes committed in strict compliance with Venezuelan and international laws and with due process guarantees.”

The statement also points out that the Spanish ambassador Jesús Silva was expelled from the country in January 2018 for “repeated interference in internal affairs”. He returned to the post in April of the same year following an agreement that provided for compliance with Venezuelan and international law.

“On the contrary, the Spanish representative’s diplomatic practice was even more remarkable when it hosted a refugee among a non-existent and anti-legal person in Spain’s own residence.”

