Venezuela announces in vitro tests with “molecule that”

Researchers at the Venezuelan Institute for Scientific Research (IVIC) announced last Sunday (25) in an in vitro study the discovery of the DR10 molecule, which “can inhibit the effects of the sars-cov2 virus to 100%”.

“We will form international alliances for the massive production of this molecule and offer it worldwide as a cure for the virus,” said President Nicolás Maduro when announcing the discovery.

Venezuelan scientists announced that they already have a full chemical and biological report on the molecule, which will be available to international scientific staff.

The folic acid-derived particle was extracted from a plant that was also used to combat hepatitis C, Ebola and the human papillomavirus (HPV). The tests took 6 months and now World Health Organization (WHO) approval is required to proceed with the new phases of testing.

According to Minister of Science and Technology Gabriela Jimenez, cells contaminated with the new coronavirus were exposed to varying concentrations of the DR10 molecule when their ability to inhibit the reproduction of the virus that causes Covid-19 was confirmed.

Venezuela is one of the countries with the best Covid-19 containment rates in Latin America. From March to October 25, 89,565 were infected, 94% recovered from the disease and 773 died according to official figures.

In search of alternative treatments for the infection caused by the new coronavirus, the Bolivarian government has begun testing ozone treatment in addition to the use of blood plasma in recovered patients as a means to inhibit the progression of the disease in patients in moderate condition.

Last Sunday (25), President Nicolás Maduro announced that this treatment would be offered free of charge in all Integral Diagnostic Centers (CDI) in the country.

