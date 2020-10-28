Venezuela simulates voting for voters to learn new things

Venezuela conducted an election simulation last Sunday (25) as a rehearsal for the parliamentary elections on December 6th. The activity is part of the election calendar, but this year it was more important for the electorate to learn about the new electronic ballot box and the biosecurity measures that are being taken due to the pandemic. Although the attendance rate was not disclosed, the President of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Indira Alfonzo, rated the day as “successful, with better results than expected”.

The CNE had 945 polling stations in 381 schools across the country to serve 20.7 million voters. The employee had 3,447 employees in voting power and had to extend working hours due to the high participation. The Bolivarian National Armed Force (Fanb) supported the logistics together with the Bolivarian Brigades and guaranteed the safety of the process.

The President of the Electoral Power indicated that 1,000 electronic ballot boxes sent to states will be available to voters by election day.

In 21 years of Chavista’s government, there were 25 elections, all of which had a trial as part of the calendar. / Michele de Mello / Brazil de Fato

The Latin American Electoral Council (Ceela) was one of the bodies that accompanied the Venezuelan authorities last Sunday and will be one of the observers at the December elections. “We found that all the rules set for the process were followed. The simulation brings voters closer to the technological advancement that was passed on December 6,” said Nicanor Moscoso, President of Ceela.

I familiarized myself with the polls and confirmed that we are in a democracy

And the electorate confirms the expert’s analysis. Siomara Artiaga was one of the Venezuelans who voted last Sunday and said that the country’s own democracy will be at stake in the next elections. “I came to look at the polls and to confirm that we are in a democracy,” he said.

Due to the pandemic, the use of a mask was mandatory and voters went through a disinfection barrier before entering the polling station. / Michele de Mello / Brazil de Fato

On December 6, 277 members of the National Assembly will be elected for the 2020-2025 legislative period. Around 14,000 candidates are registered, 52% are selected according to a list scheme sent by the parties and 48% after a nominal vote. The campaign period starts on November 3rd.

The current legislature is opposed by a majority and despises the Venezuelan judiciary after the installation of six MPs whose candidacies have been challenged for election crimes.

Venezuelan democracy will teach the world a lesson that we will resolve our political affairs in peace

“This is to continue the laws drawn up by the National Assembly since the legislature elected five years ago did not work. We will try to get people into the assembly to do the necessary work,” commented Francisco Velasco, another Citizen who attended the assembly Sunday election rehearsal.

The Andrés Bello School is one of the largest electoral zones in Caracas and has registered all Sunday (25) / Michele de Mello / Brasil de Fato

In the largest polling stations in Caracas, the lines stretched up to two blocks. The youth also took part.

Ondina Daniela González is 18 years old and will vote in her first election in December. “I’m totally unaware of the process, so I’m coming to prepare. To participate is to give our voice on the government we want. I feel we have to call everyone out on the streets to participate in these elections, “said the Venezuelan student.

A total of around 107 political organizations are qualified to participate in the elections. The two largest alliances are the Grand Patriotic Pole, led by the ruling PSUV party and the United Venezuela Alliance on the other side.

Both groups celebrated the holding of sham elections and a high turnout of the population.

“We are going to the National Assembly with great effort and commitment to offer the Venezuelans solutions,” said Edgard Raúl Leoni, candidate for the deputy of the Cambiemos party in the capital.

Jorge Rodríguez, former communication minister, current candidate and coordinator of the PSUV national campaign, assured that Venezuelan democracy “will teach the world a lesson on December 6th on how to resolve our political affairs in peace”.

Edition: Rogério Jordão