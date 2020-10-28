Ventricular Assist Devices Market Outlook By Industry Statistics and Growth Forecast Analysis To 2025

The ventricular assist devices market is projected to attain noteworthy growth on account of rising cases of heart failure and cardiovascular disorders worldwide. These devices are mainly used on patients that are suffering from cardiac failure for maintaining their heart’s functionality and blood flow. Increasing technological innovations in VAD solutions along with a shortage in number of heart donors could enhance the demand for ventricular assist devices.

In terms of flow, the continuous flow ventricular assist devices market is slated to register a growth of over 6% in the forecast timeframe. Extensive use of these devices in patients that require mechanical circulatory support as part of the destination as well as bridge to transplant therapy in end stage heart failure is likely to further favor segmental growth.

The implantable ventricular assist devices segment was valued for around $2.5 billion by 2025. These devices are mechanical pumps that are implanted inside the patient’s body. Thus, rise in the number of people suffering from last stage congestive heart failure and requiring mechanical support will further boost the adoption of these devices in the market.

On the geographical front, the United States ventricular assist devices market is likely to register a CAGR of 5.0% over the coming timeframe. According to the American College of Cardiology, over 800,000 people across the U.S. die because of cardiovascular diseases.

The competitive landscape of global ventricular assist devices market includes companies like CardiacAssist, Inc., Abbott, Evaheart, Jarvik Heart, Bivacor, Medtronic, Abiomed, Maquet, Terumo Corporation and Berlin Heart among others.These companies are further engaging in activities such as collaborations and partnerships to expand their product portfolio and capitalize on market opportunities. Moreover, strategies such as acquisitions and mergers would also help the companies in expanding their respective geographical segment.

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 4. Ventricular Assist Devices Market, By Product

4.1. Key segment trends

4.2. Left Ventricular Assist Devices (LVADs)

4.2.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (Units)

4.3. Right Ventricular Assist Devices (RVADs)

4.3.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

4.3.2. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (Units)

4.4. Biventricular Assist Devices (BIVADs)

4.4.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (Units)

4.5. Percutaneous Ventricular Assist Devices (PVADs)

4.5.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

4.5.2. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (Units)

4.6. Total Artificial Heart

4.6.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

4.6.2. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (Units)

Chapter 5. Ventricular Assist Devices Market, By Application

5.1. Key segment trends

5.2. Destination Therapy

5.2.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.2.2. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (Units)

5.3. Bridge-to-candidacy (BTC) Therapy

5.3.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.3.2. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (Units)

5.4. Bridge-to-transplant (BTT) Therapy

5.4.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

5.4.2. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025 (Units)

5.5. Bridge-to-recovery (BTR) Therapy

