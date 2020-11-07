World

Verses about crimes in Vila Verde remain without conviction – culture

Photo of il ilNovember 7, 2020

António da Silva Correia published the book ‘Histórias de Vida – Parada de Gatim’ in 2017 with several poems about real cases that happened in this municipality of Vila Verde. One of them was the murder in which a man took his brother-in-law’s life in 1984.

The murderer’s daughter – sentenced to 12 years in prison and already deceased – demanded compensation of 30,000 euros for the violation of the right to honor …

To read all CM Exclusives during November 7th, 2020, enter your mobile phone number and click OK. View the MBway application on your mobile phone and accept the transaction

Photo of il ilNovember 7, 2020
Photo of il

il

Back to top button