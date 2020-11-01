Verses confirming the blackness: “Black as the night”

National Poetry Day will be celebrated on Saturday (31). The date pays homage to the writer Carlos Drummond de Andrade, born on October 31, 1902 in the town of Itabira do Mato de Dentro in Minas Gerais.

Poetry nourishes the soul and brings feelings, dreams, stories and life into verse. Poetry is present in different dimensions of our life, in the words of the outbreak of a people who are reinventing themselves and creating alternatives for struggle and resistance. We bring a poetry of the week to the date:

Black as the night

By Letícia Araújo *

Today I can say that I am proud of who I am.

I was denied that!

They wanted us to see ourselves as the renegades

those who don’t deserve love

didn’t deserve a dignified life

who weren’t even human

But today I learned that I have to be proud

than i am

than they were

and what one day we will be.

Even if they abuse it to take us to another place

even if they say my color is not pretty

even if they try to steal my self-esteem

I am proud!

I find myself in every little part of myself that I see in other people

black!

“The night is black

it is wonderful.”

When I found out I wasn’t alone

I was proud of myself,

my functions,

my culture

and my people.

Since then I’ve tried to bring people around

Be proud too.

And that we look at each other and recognize

that we have each other as references.

Our characteristics,

our ways,

our bodies,

black,

black,

like the night

we are.

* Writer from Jequié (BA).

Source: BdF Bahia

Edition: Elen Carvalho