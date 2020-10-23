Vessel Monitoring System Market Economic Forecasting By 2027| Applied Satellite Technology, Addvalue Technologies, Beijing Highlander Digital Technology, Bluetraker, CLS Fisheries, Orbcomm, Orolia Maritime, Trackwell, Remora, VISMA

This Vessel Monitoring System market report contains a chapter on the global market and all its associated companies with their profiles, which gives valuable data pertaining to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies. The report underlines challenges, opportunities, drivers, market structures, and competitive landscape of your business.

According to our latest market study on “Vessel Monitoring System Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis– by Application (Fisheries Management, Surveillance, and Others) and Vessel Type (Fishing Vessels, Cargo Vessels, Service Vessels, Passenger Ships and Ferries, and Others),” the market was valued at US$ 688.3million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1,571.0million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Vessel Monitoring System Market – Companies Mentioned:

Applied Satellite Technology

Addvalue Technologies

Beijing Highlander Digital Technology

Bluetraker

CLS Fisheries

Orbcomm

Orolia Maritime

Trackwell

Remora

VISMA

The fishing industry holds a significant position among millions of ASEAN people and across the world. Marine products, such as fish, are the most traded products globally, and thus, they account for a substantial percentage in the global trade of agriculture commodities. Countries in the region, such as China, Japan, and the Republic of Korea as well as Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Vietnam,are known for fisheries business. The larger the business of transporting fish, the more would be the use of vessel monitoring system. The mentioned countries are likely to positively contribute toward the market growth during the forecast period.

For instance, Thailand monitored 7000 fishing vessels using VMS to ensure that the vessels are carrying fish legally. Using VMS, the illegal fishing business gets reduced, which helps countries, such as Thailand, curb unlawful fishing business. The aspects mentioned earlier about the trade of marine products and the advantage of VMS are likely to propel the market in the region. In addition, AST, a Singapore-based satellite communication equipment supplier, offers satellite communications VMS+ 2nd generation dual channel (satellite and GPRS) transponder. This solution is designed for tracking and monitoring fishing vessels in harsh European waters.

This would enable the FMCs to access a wider range of data for the fishing vessels that they monitor and to have updates every six minutes (i.e. the AIS standard) instead of every 2 hours (i.e. the VMS standard). In January 2020, CLS had won an open tender from Ireland’s Sea-Fisheries Protection Authority (SFPA) for being an exclusive provider of vessel monitoring system services for the commercial fisheries in Ireland.

Companies adopt inorganic market strategies to expand their footprints across the world and meet the growing demand. The vessel monitoring system market players mainly focus on the merger and acquisition strategy to expand their business and maintain their brand name globally. For instance, in 2020, Applied Satellite Technology (AST) Ltd declared a new joint venture with New Zealand-based Wright Technologies who is a leading provider of marine electronics services to the South Pacific markets.

