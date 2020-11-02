VETERINARY CT SCANNER MARKET Competitive Analysis – HITACHI, LTD, ANIMAGE LLC, ISABELLE VETS, GNI APS, SOUND

Global Veterinary CT Scanner Market By Type (Stationary Multi-Slice CT Scanners, Portable CT Scanners), Animal Type (Small Companion Animals, Equine and Livestock, Other Animals), Application (Neurology, Oncology, Orthopedics & Traumatology, Other Application), End- User (Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics, University Teaching Hospitals & Academic Institutes), Slice (4 Slice, 8 Slice, 16 Slice, 32 Slice, 64 Slice), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Market Share Forecast to 2027

The major players covered in the veterinary CT scanner market report are General Electric Company, Epica Animal Health, Siemens Healthcare Limited., Hitachi, Ltd, Animage LLC, Isabelle Vets, GNI ApS, SOUND, Carestream Health, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Veterinary CT Scanner Market

Veterinary CT scanner market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 243.76 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Growth in the small companion animal population is expected to create new opportunity for the veterinary CT scanner market.

Computed tomography is a device which is specially designed so they can help the doctor so they can see inside the body with the help of the X rays and computers. Not only for humans, but also for animals, the CT was used. Stationary multi slice CT scanner and portable CT scanner are two of the common types of the veterinary CT scanner.

Increasing number of pet owners’ worldwide and rising number of zoonotic diseases is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the other factors such as advancement in the veterinary imaging, increasing animal health expenditure, rising prevalence for pet insurance and increasing in the number of veterinary practitioners worldwide is also expected to enhance the veterinary CT scanner demand in the market.

Some of the factors such as high cost of the veterinary CT scanner and less awareness about the animal health are some of the factors which are hampering the veterinary CT scanner market growth.

This veterinary CT scanner market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on Data Bridge Market Research veterinary CT scanner market contact us for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

Global Veterinary CT Scanner Market Scope and Market Size

Veterinary CT scanner market is segmented of the basis of type, animal type, application, slice, and end- users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

Based on type, the veterinary CT scanner market is segmented into stationary multi-slice CT scanners, and portable CT scanners. The stationary multi- slice CT scanner market is further divided into mid- end CT scanners, high- end CT scanners, and low- end CT scanner.

The animal type segment of the veterinary CT scanner market is divided into small companion animals, equine and livestock and other animals.

On the basis of application, the veterinary CT scanner market is divided into neurology, oncology, orthopedics & traumatology and other application

Veterinary CT scanner market is also segmented on the basis of application into veterinary hospitals and clinics and university teaching hospitals & academic institutes.

On the basis of slice, the veterinary CT scanner market is segmented into 4 Slice, 8 Slice, 16 Slice, 32 Slice, and 64 Slice.

Veterinary CT Scanner Market Country Level Analysis

Veterinary CT scanner market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, type, animal type, application, slice, and end- users as referenced above.

The countries covered in the veterinary CT scanner market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the veterinary CT scanner market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. This is due to factors such as increasing animal expenditure and growing pet adoption in the region.

The country section of the veterinary CT scanner market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

Healthcare Infrastructure growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

Veterinary CT scanner market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for veterinary CT scanner market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the veterinary CT scanner market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2018.

Competitive Landscape and Veterinary CT Scanner Market Share Analysis

Veterinary CT Scanner Market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to veterinary CT scanner market.

Customization Available:

