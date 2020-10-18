VIDEO | As the pandemic continues, the government continues to push

This week in What’s Happening in Brazil, we analyze the worrying rise in illegal child labor practices in the country amid the global coronavirus pandemic. As a reflection of the government’s neoliberal agenda of continually reducing regulation and oversight, the problem is reaching a level not seen in decades.

In addition to the increase in child labor, Finance Minister Paulo Guedes’s neoliberal agenda is driving plans to privatize the country’s postal system. Under the false pretext of a state monopoly, the government is trying to allow private companies already involved in the postal delivery market to acquire a greater share, if not all, of the postal service.

Last week, Brazil’s most famous monument turned 89 years old. The statue of Christ towers over the city of Rio de Janeiro with outstretched arms over the Bay of Guanabara. The monument was chosen as one of the seven wonders of the modern world in 2007 and is now considered the youngest wonder of the world.

In our Culture Talk segment, we meet Jones Manoel, a digital influencer who leads a movement on the YouTube platform. He currently has more than 100,000 followers and is becoming an icon of left-wing militancy in the digital age.

Finally, as is tradition on the show, we’ll finish things off with our Brazilianism segment where you can learn a delicious local recipe and listen to cool local music.

Published by: Ítalo Piva