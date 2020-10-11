VIDEO | Brazil has over 5 million coronavirus cases and

This week we’re looking at What is happening in Brazil with the country’s fight against the coronavirus? Jair Bolsonaro’s government, which downplayed the severity of the disease from the start, has now directed the deaths of more than 150,000 Brazilians in just 7 months. With a total of more than 5 million cases, Brazil is struggling to reopen its economy and society.

In our story of the week we analyze black representation in politics. How is it that in a country where more than half the population identifies as black, so few take part in national politics? The upcoming mayoral competitions for the country’s 26 state capitals are evidence of this problem. Black candidates even identify themselves as whites at the ballot box to ensure the party’s funding.

Our Culture Talk segment examines how indigenous people are endangering their lives while fighting the worst forest fires in the country’s history. In an address to the United Nations General Assembly, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro accused these very natives of starting the forest fires that are destroying their own homes. Obviously a false claim, the truth is that most of these fires are caused by illegal loggers and land grabbers in pursuit of the riches in the country’s ecosystems.

Finally, as is tradition on our show, let’s finish things off with Brazilianism, the segment where you can listen to Brazilian music and learn a delicious local recipe.

All episodes of “What is happening in Brazil?” Are available on the Brasil de Fato YouTube channel. You will also find a special playlist with English content there.

