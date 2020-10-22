Video | China revises child protection law and

The highest body of Chinese lawmakers, the Standing Committee of the National Assembly of China, this week approved the revision of the Child Protection Act. The measure aims to strengthen the care of children and adolescents both in the physical and in the digital space.

With the update of the text in the family, school and social area is added digitally. The penalties have also been reviewed, making the response to crimes and violations more stringent.

In an interview with Telesur, Tong Lihua, director of the Center for Research and Legal Assistance for Youth in Beijing, the Chinese capital, said the legislative revision clarified the forms of legal accountability for crimes against children and youth.

“The revised law contains clear provisions on the prevention and treatment of cases of sexual abuse of children. For example, a mechanism to prevent sexual abuse should be put in place in schools. As soon as this occurs, the school must inform the school. In the meantime, are Schools are also required to offer classes that are related to students, according to age, in order to teach minors how to better protect themselves, ”he said.

In cyberspace, too, the new changes to the legal text aim to work with minors, parents, legal guardians and Internet service providers.

