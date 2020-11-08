Video footage of Kollegah triggers the police operation

Armed robbery in a jewelry store? All Just Fake: A scene for Kollegah’s new music clip. Despite the shooting permit, he now threatens trouble.

Frankfurt (AP) – Filming a music video by rapper Kollegah sparked a police operation in Frankfurt. A spokesman for the authority confirmed this on Sunday.

Witnesses had reported the day before why a firearm jewelry store had apparently been attacked in the city’s train station district. However, the alleged crime was a scene from the movie for the music video.

Without knowing it, the police force arrived on the scene. “To everyone’s surprise, it was discovered at that moment that the” attack “was a video shot by a well-known rapper,” authorities said Sunday. The five firearms found were also not real.

The producer of the shoot had not informed the police of “his very high profile project,” he said. A filming permit was in effect from the city of Frankfurt. However, those involved in the shooting would have to contend with a lawsuit due to the “use of fake weapons”.