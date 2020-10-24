VIDEO | Militias now control and overtake 60% of Rio de Janeiro

This week in What’s Happening in Brazil, we’re looking at how paramilitary groups called militias are taking over the city of Rio de Janeiro. These groups, composed mostly of ex-police officers and involved in a wide variety of illegal and legal activities, pose a threat to society on an unprecedented scale. Often supported by the authorities, these militias are rapidly expanding their territory.

In our story of the week, we examine the reasons why food prices are rising in the country and how they are affecting the daily lives of citizens amid the global pandemic. Many are struggling to survive and are often unemployed or have lower wages. They turn to food and other solidarity campaigns so they can eat.

In our section on Cultural Conversations, we examine what is behind the rise in violence against tribal peoples over the past year. These communities, constantly forgotten by the state and marginalized by society, face a variety of threats in distant locations, including illegal loggers, forest fires and land robbers.

Finally, as is tradition on the show, let’s finish things off with our Brazilianism segment where you can learn a delicious local recipe and listen to local music.

Published by: Ítalo Piva