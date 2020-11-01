VIDEO | Political violence is increasing in Brazil and is legendary

This week, in What’s Happening in Brazil, we examine how political violence is increasing in the country and disproportionately affecting women in politics. This surge is clearly linked to the growth of paramilitary militias, who have ties to politicians and often government agencies themselves, who support and promote conservative political agendas instead of protecting citizens.

Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva also turned 75 in political news this week. From humble beginnings to highest office in the country, Lula is known around the world for his efforts to fight poverty and hunger in Brazil. Persecuted and even wrongly imprisoned, Lula remains a giant in Brazilian politics. We take a quick look at his life path later this week.

In our Culture Talk segment, we look at how acts of solidarity help feed hundreds of families through the production of food from the rural landless movement known as MST. Their efforts are in sharp contrast to those of the federal government, which is pushing ever more for the export of agricultural production and raising internal food prices in an already devastating economic crisis caused by the pandemic.

This week we also take a look at how foreign investment is pouring into the hands of companies that consistently violate indigenous rights and destroy the environment of nations.

Finally, as is tradition on the show, we finish by teaching you a delicious local recipe and showcasing quality Brazilian music.

